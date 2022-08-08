BMO Capital Markets Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $200.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $198.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.67. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,125,000 after acquiring an additional 170,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

