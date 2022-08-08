BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

BonFi (BNF) traded up 75.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $46,923.34 and approximately $36.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BonFi has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,152.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00068723 BTC.

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

