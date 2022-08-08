Bonfida (FIDA) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $24.53 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bonfida has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 167.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.01923297 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014477 BTC.
Bonfida Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com.
Bonfida Coin Trading
