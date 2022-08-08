Boson Protocol Trading Up 43.9% This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $34.56 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00228486 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.13 or 0.00497618 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

