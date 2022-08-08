Bridge Mutual Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $82,901.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

