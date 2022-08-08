Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 809,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 239,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

