BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 74,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 202,953 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.71.

BrightView Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.27.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,495.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth $267,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 18.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the period.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

