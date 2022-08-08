Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS PREF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,668 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

