Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.83. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

