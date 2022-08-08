Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after acquiring an additional 380,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $79.94.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

