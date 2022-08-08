Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.32. 768,875 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25.

