Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 14,020 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,368,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,383,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.63. 11,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

