Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,965 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.96. 4,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

