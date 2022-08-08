Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 977 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.39% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $509,000.

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,368. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $53.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29.

