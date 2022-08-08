Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO opened at $550.77 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $222.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

