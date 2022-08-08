Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $76,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,782,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,557,000 after buying an additional 223,400 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 145.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $545.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.