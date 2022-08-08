Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target at $143.75

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $120.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.