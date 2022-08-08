Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target at $143.75

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.14.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
CBOE stock opened at $120.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
