Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $30.43

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FROG stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,402.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,402.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,136 shares of company stock worth $588,703. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.