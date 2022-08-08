Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $37.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBU. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BBU stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $25.65. 2,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 459,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

