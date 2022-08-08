Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Raised to $49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,062. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,958,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77,656 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 137.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.4% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

