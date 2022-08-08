Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Raised to $49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.
Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,062. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
