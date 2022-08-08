Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.09

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$53.09 and last traded at C$52.03, with a volume of 92404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.77.

Separately, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -186.27%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

