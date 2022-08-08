Brooklyn FI LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. 5,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

