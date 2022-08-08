Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 58,441 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 193.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,619. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

