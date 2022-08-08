Brooklyn FI LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.93. 298,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,427,219. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

