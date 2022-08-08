Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,528. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $49.67.

