Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up approximately 1.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $97.12. 4,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

