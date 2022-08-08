Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $96,737.93 and $694.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 259.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.81 or 0.02152004 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014432 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
