Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $96,737.93 and $694.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 259.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.81 or 0.02152004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014432 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.