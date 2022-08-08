Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Down 6.5%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 71,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,519,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Stock Down 9.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.