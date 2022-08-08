BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 178.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,312 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.87% of BWX Technologies worth $42,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $56.09. 12,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.