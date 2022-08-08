BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

BWXT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.94. 669,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,360. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

