Callisto Network (CLO) Market Cap Achieves $7.99 Million

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $6,473.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.89 or 0.07388530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00158085 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000453 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 126% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

