Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $881.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $815.00 to $881.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $861.33.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $873.30. 982,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,324,355. Tesla has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $743.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $839.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

