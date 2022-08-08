Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CF. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:CF traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.35. 378,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$8.00 and a 12-month high of C$16.62. The company has a market cap of C$828.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.20.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$499.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$432.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.9691741 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

