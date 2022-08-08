Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.
Canadian Solar Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $43.14.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
