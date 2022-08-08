Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

