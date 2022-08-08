Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$223.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$260.00 to C$235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$169.53 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$159.15 and a 52-week high of C$206.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$176.43. The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

