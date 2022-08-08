Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.12 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

