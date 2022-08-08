Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $613.61 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $598.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

