Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $6,119,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,470,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 352.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $215.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average is $236.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

