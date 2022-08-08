Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.