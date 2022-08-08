Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

