Capasso Planning Partners LLC Boosts Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 147,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 69,170 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 95,077 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 307,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

OXLC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,170. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

