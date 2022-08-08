Capasso Planning Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,446,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,761,000 after buying an additional 1,604,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,063,000 after buying an additional 1,492,865 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $49.10. 17,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,958. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

