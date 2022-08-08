Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 660 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $35.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $900.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,324,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $940.53 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

