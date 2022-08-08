Capasso Planning Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VB traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $198.35. 1,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

