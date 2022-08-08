Capita’s (CPI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.61) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday.

Capita Price Performance

CPI stock opened at GBX 26.38 ($0.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £444.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.69).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

