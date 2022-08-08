Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $26.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.27 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.