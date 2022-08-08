Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

