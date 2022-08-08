CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.60 million.

Several research firms have commented on CARG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

