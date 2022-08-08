Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.32. 1,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,434. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $301.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

