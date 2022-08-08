Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Carter’s also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

Carter’s Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.01. 3,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,017. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

