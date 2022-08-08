Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.00 million-$865.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.98 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.60 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Up 2.8 %

CRI stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Carter’s from $114.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.